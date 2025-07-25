Formula E signs World Championship extension with FIA until 2048

The Formula E World Championship concludes in London this weekend

Formula E has extended its exclusive contract with motorsport governing body the FIA, meaning it will remain the only all-electric single-seater World Championship until at least 2048.

It comes ahead of the climax of Formula E’s 11th season in London this weekend, where Nissan driver Oliver Rowland is set to be crowned champion on home soil.

“The extension agreement governing the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is a fantastic outcome for the sport and a clear reflection of our ongoing strategy at the FIA to foster long-term stability, innovation and growth across all areas of motorsport,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

“This milestone reaffirms our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological progress, which are all central to the championship’s unique identity and purpose. It also aligns with our broader goal of increasing global participation and driving more accessible motorsport for all.

“We are delighted to be continuing this journey with Formula E and I look forward to seeing it grow even further, both on and off the track, in the years to come.”

Formula E launched in 2014, was awarded FIA world championship status in 2020 and boasts manufacturers including Porsche, Jaguar and Maserati. Its existing deal with the FIA was due to expire in 2038.

The series is majority owned by Liberty Global, whose CEO Mike Fries said: “We’ve believed in Formula E since day one, and this extension reaffirms our confidence in where it’s headed.

Read more F1: Man Mohammed Ben Sulayem sacked to challenge for FIA presidency

“This is the motorsport of the future – a championship that combines the very latest technology, close-combat racing, and a mission that really matters.

“With the FIA’s continued backing, we can now take the next big steps – scaling the sport, growing its global fanbase, and continuing to push the boundaries of what electric racing can achieve.

“Formula E is now positioned better than ever to define the future of motorsport – more innovative, more inclusive, more sustainable – and to inspire the next generation of fans, drivers, and partners around the world.”

Formula E season finale in London this weekend

Manufacturers use the series to test new electric vehicle technology. Organisers say that by the mid-2050s cars will match or exceed those in Formula 1.

Rowland goes into this weekend’s E-Prix double header at the Excel Centre with an unassailable 59-point lead at the top of the drivers’ standings.

Nissan currently trail Tag Heuer Porsche in the team standings but can clinch a double with a strong performance in London on Saturday and Sunday.