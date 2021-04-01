European real estate firm CPI Property Group has bought a former police station in Savile Row, in a deal that is thought to be worth around £50m.

The firm, which owns property in Berlin, Prague and Warsaw, said the recently decommissioned West End Central Police Station at 27 Savile Row has been “acquired as a development opportunity”.

Read more: Student property developer Unite Group sells eight buildings for £133m

CPI is exploring options to create office, residential or a mixed use scheme in the nine-storey building.

City A.M. understands that the deal price was around £50m, and that the acquisition has a gross development value of around £150m to £200m.

Frankfurt-listed CPI has a European portfolio valued at more than €10bn, primarily focused on offices, followed by retail, residential and hotels.

Its UK properties are worth more than £200m, including residential assets in prime central London locations including Hampstead, St John’s Wood, Mayfair and Notting Hill.

Read more: The key to the pandemic prime property market is simple: Don’t panic!

David Greenbaum, CPI’s finance chief, said: “27 Savile Row is an iconic asset in London’s Mayfair that offers superb long-term value.”

The property firm was advised by Michael Elliot on the deal.