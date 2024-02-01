Atelier Fedro Gaudenzi has £12k piece stolen from Savile Row property

The Savile Row atelier Fedro Gaudenzi has had a jumpsuit worth £12,000 robbed from his Mayfair store.

Gaudenzi describes two “well dressed” women in their 20s or 30s entering the store and taking the jumpsuit along with its hanger without authorisation. The event happened on 9th December in the afternoon.

“We are saddened by the loss of a piece that embodies the spirit of our atelier’s artistry,” says Fedro Gaudenzi. “This archive creation is irreplaceable, representing countless hours of dedication. We remain hopeful that with the public’s help, we can recover this masterpiece.”

The product required 2,400 hours of handwork and comprised 45 metres of premium silk chiffon. City A.M. has contacted the Metropolitan Police for more information.

Gaudenzi is urging anyone who may have seen the piece being worn in public or who has information on its whereabouts to report it to the police.

“The loss of this jumpsuit is a blow not only to our Mayfair atelier but to the world of high fashion, where such unique creations are irreplaceable. We are working closely with the local police to investigate this matter and hope for the safe return of this invaluable piece.

“We appeal to the public, retailers, and fashion enthusiasts to be vigilant. Should you encounter an item resembling the stolen jumpsuit or have any information regarding its theft or the suspects involved, please contact us or the local police.”

Fedro Gaudenzi moved its flagship store into the Savile Row area last year. The atelier is renowned for bespoke tailoring, combining tradition with contemporary design.

