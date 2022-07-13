Sale process begins for Savile Row tailor brand Gieves and Hawkes

British luxury menswear retailer Gieves and Hawkes is up for sale, with liquidators keen to attract prospective buyers for the 250-year-old Savile Row brand.

Advisers started formally soliciting bids this week, according to Bloomberg.

This follows its parent company, Hong Kong-listed fashion group Trinity, falling into liquidation last year.

It has reported that the sale will include Gieves and Hawkes’ business in the UK, alongside its operations and licensing agreements in Greater China.

Trinity’s liquidators aim to find a buyer for Gieves and Hawkes in the third quarter.

Gieves and Hawkes, headquartered at No. 1 Savile Row in London, had 58 stores in 25 cities as of May last year.

Its roots are in the military tailoring tradition, and the brand holds three royal warrants.

The tailor has counted every British monarch since George III among its customers, along with former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill.

Some of its present-day high-profile clients include Prince William and David Beckham.