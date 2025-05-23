Former PM David Cameron in job talks with law firm DLA Piper

Lord David Cameron in talks with DLA Piper. Photo credits: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Former Prime Minister Lord David Cameron is discussing a job role with law firm DLA Piper, according to reports.

The former Tory leader is in active discussions with the US-UK law firm about joining as a consultant for a role likely to advise on geopolitical risks, the FT has said.

By revenue, DLA Piper is the largest law firm in the UK and it was the first firm to surpass the £3bn and $4.2bn globally over the 2024 financial year.

The firm has a government affairs practice group with several former political peers on the books, including Labour’s Lord David Blunkett, who joined last March and former US Senator Richard Burr.

David Cameron after Number 10

Cameron was the UK’s leader from 2010 to 2016, mostly leading the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.

After leaving front-line politics, Cameron lobbied for British financial firm Greensill Capital before it collapsed in 2021.

BBC Panorama reported that the ex-PM received $10m from Greensill Capital, partly from cashing in shares.

He rejected this claim in January 2024 but refused to say how much he was paid.

Also, in 2021, has quit as chairman of the advisory board to the Afiniti software company after its multi-millionaire founder was accused of sexual harassment and assault.

It was revealed in March that Cameron was joining Jeb Bush’s private equity firm Finback Investment Partners in a part-time advisory role.

He also became Lord Cameron of Chipping Norton in November 2023 after being elevated to the House of Lords as a life peer by then Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to serve in his Cabinet.

DLP Piper was contacted for a comment, but the Financial Times reported that the law firm confirmed discussions were underway.