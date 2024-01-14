Cameron refuses to say how much he was paid by Greensill Capital

David Cameron today refused to confirm how much he was paid to lobby for Greensill Capital as he was questioned about his role at the firm again. Photo: Getty

David Cameron today refused to confirm how much he was paid to lobby for Greensill Capital as he was questioned about his role at the firm again.

Cameron was questioned about his work for the firm after leaving front-line politics, where it emerged he had lobbied ministers to help the troubled firm access the emergency coronavirus loan scheme.

A parliamentary inquiry found that while he didn’t break any rules, his actions showed a “significant lack of judgement”.

Asked by the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg if he had received $10m from the firm for his work, he replied: “No that isn’t true.”

He then deflected from the question by talking about his Alzheimer’s UK work, and declined to set the record straight by revealing how much he was ultimately paid by Greensill.

“[Alzheimer’s Research UK] was the number one thing that I did,” he said. “I’ve had to stop doing that now I’m coming back into government and I have just that one job.

“I’ve given all the information to the person responsible for registering a minister’s interest.

“And they have the information about the jobs that I had and things I did and they are able to – they make a decision about declaration.”

Pressed again, Cameron said: “I was a private citizen, I had a number of different interests… and I think as a private citizen you’re entitled to do that”.