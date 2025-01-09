Former Manchester United CEO to help grow Teneo’s sport business

Teneo has hired former Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold. (Photo: Norton Motorcycles)

Former Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold has joined Teneo, the global consultancy has confirmed.

Arnold, 57, has been named non-executive chairman of Teneo’s Financial Advisory Sports Practice and will work across the company’s sports, media and entertainment clients, who include World Rugby, Castore and the Ambani family’s Reliance Industries.

“As we continue to build Teneo’s global sports, media and entertainment sector capabilities, we are delighted to welcome Richard Arnold to the firm,” said Paul Keary, CEO of Teneo.

“Richard is one of the most highly respected names in sports and brings significant expertise and experience to our clients.

“Given the record levels of investment in the sports, media and entertainment industry, we have significant ambitions to further expand Teneo’s capabilities in this space.”

Arnold spent 16 years at Old Trafford, mostly as chief commercial officer but later as chief executive, before making way ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in late 2023.

The former PwC accountant, 54, is credited with helping to make Manchester United the world’s most commercially successful football club.

His role at Teneo, which is majority owned by CVC Capital Partners, will see him advise on critical events, fundraising, and strategic and operational improvement opportunities in sport.

“I am excited by the opportunity to work with Teneo,” said Arnold.

“The world of sports, media and entertainment is one of the most dynamic and fast-growing industries, and Teneo’s unique integrated business model advising clients across reputational, strategic and financial matters provides unrivalled counsel to businesses navigating the challenges and opportunities they face.

“I look forward to working with my new Teneo colleagues around the world.”

Arnold was one of a series of senior figures to depart Manchester United around the time of Ratcliffe’s minority investment.

His permanent successor was Omar Berrada, recruited from rivals Manchester City, one of several senior hires made since the ownership reshuffle.

Keen biker Arnold last year joined Norton Motorcycles as executive director to lead the heritage brand’s global expansion efforts.