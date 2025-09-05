Former Liberian president Weah to spearhead Fifa racism task force

George Weah is the biggest hitter on Fifa’s Players’ Voice Panel

Fifa has announced a 16-strong racism task force made up of former players including George Weah, Didier Drogba and Emmanuel Adebayor.

Fellow ex-Premier League footballers Mickael Silvestre, Sun Jihai and Khalilou Fadiga are also part of the Fifa Players’ Voice Panel, which will shape policy aimed at stamping out racism at all levels of the game.

Blaise Matuidi, Ivan Cordoba, Juan Pablo Sorin, Mercy Akide, Aya Miyama, Lotta Schelin and Briana Scurry complete the line-up.

Weah, 58, has been named honorary captain of the panel, having translated his success as a Ballon d’Or winning striker from football to politics in a six-year spell as president of his native Liberia.

“Football brings unity and development. It also enhances humanity,” said the former Chelsea, Manchester City, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco player.

“I will always exert all efforts, as I have done in the past and continue to do, to promote the sport because football is life. I am honoured to serve in this role.”

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said: “These 16 panel members will support education at all levels of the game and promote new ideas for lasting change.

“They will further push for a shift in football culture, making sure measures to counter racism are not just talked about, but actioned, both on and off the pitch.

“Let’s be clear on this: racism and discrimination are not simply wrong – they are crimes. All incidents of racism, whether in stadiums or online, must be fully punished both by football and across society.”

Fifa faces red faces over Adebayor

Fifa has left itself open to embarrassment over the appointment of former Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham forward Adebayor, however.

Should the Players’ Voice Panel be invited to next summer’s World Cup, the Togolese could find himself denied a visa to travel to the US based on his nationality.

Togo is among seven countries whose citizens face significant travel restrictions to the US following an order enacted by President Trump in June.

Nationals from a further 12 countries, including Iran, Afghanistan and Libya, are subject to bans in a move Trump said was to “protect Americans from dangerous foreign actors”.

Players and coaching staff from those countries will be able to enter the US for the tournament, which is being co-hosted with Mexico and Canada, but fans may not be able to visit.

Iran are among the nations to have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup, which is expanding to 48 teams for the first time.