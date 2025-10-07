Former FCA and EY bigwig named football regulator chief executive

Former FCA and EY bigwig Richard Monks has been named chief executive of the Independent Football Regulator.

The appointment of the former Big Four partner comes after confirmation of media rights advisor David Kogan being named chairman.

Monks is the first executive appointment made by the Independent Football Regulator after the Football Governance Bill passed through parliament earlier this year – the quango, as it stands, plans to be entirely separate to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport, whose umbrella it currently sits beneath, by November.

On his appointment Monks said that his “full focus will be on building the organisation and regulatory regime that delivers the right result for the football pyramid”.

Kogan said that Monks “brings extensive financial and regulatory clout to the IFR, providing balance and insight to our senior leadership team”.

“This appointment demonstrates the IFR is hitting the ground running,” he added.

The Independent Football Regulator is still advertising for a number of jobs, including: financial analysis and statutory senior manager; senior digital communications officer; head of estates and security; and supervision manager.

Monks had advised DCMS on its response to Tracey Crouch’s Fan Led Review of Football Governance, and helped design the financial regime for which the Football Governance Act will be underpinned by.

Added Kogan: “We are drawing on a wide range of knowledge from the worlds of regulation and football and Richard will build on this as he develops our executive and regulatory skills.”

Kogan was announced as the Independent Football Regulator’s chair this week despite an inquiry into his appointment remaining ongoing.

“The appointment of Mr Kogan will mean that the work in establishing the football regulator as a legal entity can continue at pace to improve the governance and financial sustainability in the game,” DCMS said.

“An inquiry regarding this appointment led by the Commissioner for Public Appointments is ongoing. We have cooperated fully with the inquiry by the Commissioner of Public Appointments and await the report’s publication.”