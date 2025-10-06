David Kogan: Chair of football regulator appointed despite ongoing inquiry

David Kogan will earn £130,000 a year as chair of the Independent Football Regulator

Media rights advisor David Kogan OBE has been confirmed as the first chair of the Independent Football Regulator despite an inquiry into his appointment remaining ongoing.

Kogan was named preferred candidate by the Department of Culture, Media and Sport earlier this year but questions about his suitability were raised after he revealed he had donated to the election campaigns of both Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

The Commissioner for Public Appointments, William Shawcross, announced an inquiry in June but DCMS has confirmed that Kogan and two non-executive directors of the football regulator have now taken up their posts.

The 68-year-old Kogan, best known for advising both the Premier League and EFL on the sale of its media rights, will serve a five-year term in the three-day-a-week role on a salary of £130,000.

“The appointment of Mr Kogan will mean that the work in establishing the football regulator as a legal entity can continue at pace to improve the governance and financial sustainability in the game,” DCMS said.

“An inquiry regarding this appointment led by the Commissioner for Public Appointments is ongoing. We have cooperated fully with the inquiry by the Commissioner of Public Appointments and await the report’s publication.”

Kogan: Urgent issues need addressing

Kogan said: “I am pleased to be confirmed as the first chair of the independent football regulator. There are urgent and critical issues that need addressing in football, and I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve the right solutions for a more sustainable industry.”

Kogan told a CMS committee in May that he had “absolute independence of political control” and had been “utterly transparent” about his donations to Starmer and Nandy, which he described as “very small sums”.

Conservative Shadow Minister for Culture, Media and Sport Louie French MP called Kogan’s recruitment, which was first suggested by the previous Tory government, “pure cronyism”.

The two non-execs appointed to the board of the football regulator are Dame Helen Stephenson, former chief executive of the Charity Commission, and City lawyer Simon Levine, the former CEO of DLA Piper.