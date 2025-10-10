Former Chelsea chief lands role with Hong Kong Jockey Club

Former Chelsea chief Casper Stylsvig has been appointed sports business executive director of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Former Chelsea chief Casper Stylsvig has been appointed sports business executive director of the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

Stylsvig had been stalwart of Chelsea since 2023 – having also held roles at Fulham, Barcelona, Manchester United and AC Milan – but departed the club in September with some reports citing the failure to secure a front-of-shirt sponsorship deal during his tenure with the Blues as a potential reason.

But he has been credited with shoring up the commercial offering at Stamford Bridge since the Todd Boehly-fronted takeover was completed in May 2022.

And he will take up a new role with the Hong Kong Jockey Club in January and work with chief executive Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges going forward.

The Hong Kong Jockey Club state his role will be to grow “non-wagering and wagering related income streams”, adding that his responsibilities will include “driving the commercialisation of the club’s current assets as well as creating new income streams, especially from sponsorships and partnerships”.

Hong Kong Jockey Club hire

Stylsvig said the role “represents a natural progressive next step in my career”, adding that it brings “together best practices from global football to help shape the future of a truly unique, multi-sport business”.

“I’m looking forward to working with Winfried and the team,” he added, “to drive innovation, expand our international footprint, and create world-class experiences for customers and fans in Hong Kong and beyond.”

The Hong Kong Jockey Club celebrated its 140th anniversary last year and paid “HK$30.1bn (£2.9bn) to the HKSAR Government in duty, profits tax and Lotteries Fund contributions and HK$9.0bn (£870m) in approved charity donations.”

Hong Kong is gearing up for this winter’s Longines Hong Kong Cup, which has a prize pot of HK$40m, while the Mile, Sprint and Vase – on the same day – will offer a collective HK$90m on 12 December.