Food trends 2026: What Londoners will eat in the new year

Another challenging year is over for the London hospitality scene, with restaurateurs great and small left licking their wounds amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and a hostile tax environment. So whats on the horizon for 2026. While the macro forces look equally bleak, the top chefs we surveyed expect to see a return to simplicity, with quality ingredients trumping gimmicks and more traditional French and Italian style cooking embracing a more relaxed style of service and environment.

Max Venning, co-founder of Three Sheets

People will continue to drink a lot of spicy margs and dirty martinis, and other iterations of the two. Just remember: smothering a delicious margarita in spice, or martini in brine, isn’t all that chic!

Charlie Mellor, restaurateur, Osteria Vibrato

I am not the only restauranteur who feels like Italian restaurants are a good idea right now. There seem to be more than a few recently opened or soon to come. It’s not hard to understand why. I wish everyone success and happiness in sharing their interpretations of these varied and important cuisines and hospitality traditions.

Benjamin Zannier, chef at La Mome London

In 2026, I expect a strong return to the product itself: less fuss on the plate, more truth in flavour. Simplicity, precision, and transparency will matter more than ever. Guests want to know exactly where ingredients come from: provenance, seasonality, fishing/farming methods, and how producers work. The technique should be there, but only in service of taste: perfect cooking, sharp seasoning, and a clear, readable plate – no unnecessary extras.

Tom Anglesea, executive chef at Dovetale

Korean food will continue its rise in 2026, but in a more refined, thoughtful way. It’s not just about bold flavours, it’s the depth of technique, fermentation and balance that makes it so exciting. I think we’ll see restaurants taking inspiration from Korean cuisine with more nuance, focusing on its complexity and its respect for seasonality and shared Dining.

George Gkoregias, executive chef at Kioku by Endo

Competitive socialising will continue to grow, but casual dining is evolving, too. Everyone is looking to make their money go further at the moment, yet when it comes to luxury, food remains an area where Londoners are often unwilling to scrimp. That said, it’s no longer just white-tablecloth formality that diners are seeking. In a shift towards what’s being described as ‘quiet luxury’, high-end quality is increasingly paired with more relaxed, casual experiences. Formality is giving way to chef-led dining, where craftsmanship and personality take centre stage without unnecessary stiffness.

Food trends 2026: Chris Golding, executive chef at NIJU

Better value will be a key focus as cost-of-living pressures continue. Diners are becoming increasingly discerning, paying closer attention to value for money without wanting to compromise on experience. Guests will be drawn to offers that feel thoughtfully curated and a little quirky, rather than overtly promotional, experiences such as NIJU’s one-hour sushi bar omakase concept that we’re launching in January, or Kioku’s Standing Sushi, which exemplifies this approach. I also believe that, as it tends to happen every few years, classical French restaurants are poised for a significant comeback. The continued success of establishments such as Otto’s and Claude Bosi’s Josephine, suggests a renewed appetite for this style of dining, one rooted in tradition, technique and timeless appeal.

Leonel Aguirre, head chef at Mauro Colagreco at Raffles London at The OWO

I think 2026 will be about radical simplicity with intention. Fewer ingredients, but deeper thinking behind each one. We’ll also see a move towards regenerative sourcing, not just sustainability as a concept, but real accountability in how ingredients are grown, harvested and traded. Guests are more informed than ever and want food that feels honest, aligned with the world they live in. After years of excess, people are craving clarity. There’s also a growing fatigue with storytelling that doesn’t translate to the plate. What will resonate is food that makes sense ethically and without the need for explanation.

Yohei Furuhashi, head chef at The Lavery

British cheese is having a real moment and in 2026, it will feel more relevant than ever. It fits perfectly with the wider food trends we’re seeing now: convivial, shareable dining and a growing appetite for food with a story behind it. The UK has an extraordinary community of cheesemakers producing both original British styles and cheeses inspired by European traditions. Each one comes with its own sense of place, people, and story, which is something diners increasingly value. As a chef, I love discovering new British cheeses and showcasing them on the menu.

Read more AI use will set great companies apart from the rest in 2026, Dell boss predicts

Sandia Chang, sommelier and co-founder of Kitchen Table

A 2026 trend will be restaurants focusing more on their cocktail lists – creating cocktails that are intricate, well thought-out and homemade, and that reflect the restaurant itself, much like a well thought-out wine list. At the same time, restaurants will be putting more focus on creating great non-alcoholic cocktails.

Food trends 2026: Stevie Parle, chef-founder of Town, Motorino and Pastaio:

Next year the key will be escapism. It’s what we all need. It’s a real skill, the alchemy of food, interior, vibe and service that restaurants create to give you a couple of hours where you feel really, truly relaxed and looked after. Those are the places I want to be in.

Ben Chamberlain, head chef of Wild at Bull

Going into 2026, dining will lean further toward experiences built on real connection, with the specific chefs’ taste fully on show. Food that reflects conscious farming and proper sourcing, without shouting about it. Fire-led cooking will keep growing, but used with purpose rather than as a gimmick.

Sebby Holmes, head chef of Farang

Thai restaurants have boomed in 2025 and going into next year I don’t see this trend dying down. This will give diners a wider selection to a range of regional dishes and more intricate flavour profiles: bolder, spicier and more vibrant than a few years ago. I also think we’ll see more “two-speed” menus: special-occasion guests going all-in on a feasting/tasting menu with a wine pairing, alongside regulars dropping in for a few à la carte plates.

Nathaniel Mortley, chef-founder of 2210 by NattyCanCook

In 2026, we’ll see chefs moving further away from gimmicks and back towards clarity and intention. Food will become more personal again with menus rooted in heritage, culture and lived experience but executed at a high technical level. There’ll also be more focus on flavour over form and restaurants simplifying without dumbing things down.

Karan Gokani, food author and co-founder of Hoppers

We’re seeing a real return to communal, experience-driven dining. After the post-Covid shift away from shared tables and close-knit rooms, it’s exciting to see guests once again wanting to sit together, interact, and enjoy moments that go far beyond the food. That sense of connection with fellow diners and the restaurant team is how I’ve always loved to eat, and it’s what Hoppers has been built around from day one. Our new Shoreditch dining room embraces exactly that spirit of conviviality, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to see the return of this.

Food trends 2026: Tomás Gormley, chef-owner of Cardinal (Edinburgh)

I expect to see more cross-industry collaboration. Bringing together food with fashion, art, or music feels like a natural fit, as these spaces often attract the same audiences. Collaborations like this can be an effective way to expand reach and create experiences that can be more memorable than a traditional restaurant offering. We’ve hosted collaborations with other chefs and restaurants at Cardinal, but broadening these to include cultural collaborations is an area we’ll be exploring at Cardinal over the next year.

Food trends 2026: James Clark, owner of Sotto (Edinburgh)

Protein has been a big trend this year, but in 2026 I see fibre taking over. Pulses and grains will be the go-to, and people will be focusing on gut health instead of protein intake.