Focus on: Royal Docks – Royal Albert Wharf is a trendy new neighbourhood

Stretching 4km along the northerly banks of the River Thames, the Royal Docks, in the London Borough of Newham, were originally built for importing and exporting goods during the Industrial Revolution. Closed in the 1980s, they have been undergoing a great deal of regeneration over the last decade, with a diverse array of residential, commercial and retail developments populating a thriving new neighbourhood.

At the centre of it all is Royal Albert Wharf located just a few minutes from Gallions Reach DLR station in Zone 3, which, once completed, will have delivered more than 1,850 new homes alongside an up-and-coming creative hub complete with artists’ studios and an art gallery based on the development. The newest phase, Parkside at Royal Albert Wharf, is the home of two new apartment buildings – Guthrum Court and George Court – which sit either side of the verdant Northern Square.

Inside Guthrum Court and George Court are 119 new homes from Notting Hill Genesis – a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and duplexes available through private sale and Shared Ownership that are “perfectly catering for first-time buyers in London that want affordability balanced with space, style, quality and convenience in contemporary, waterside surroundings”.

Designed to reflect the heritage of the London Docklands, the apartments have modern brick exteriors and warehouse-style facades. Inside they sport large, well thought-out layouts that maximise natural light and create bright, airy spaces. The homes also have spacious balconies.

Amenities include modern kitchens complete with integrated appliances and master bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, plus smart meters, fibre optic broadband, USB sockets and low-energy lighting. Notting Hill Genesis says that “as many people adopt flexible working measures, the properties also have plentiful space to work from home as well as offering an easy commute to central London”.

There are also opportunities to meet neighbours through regular community events, including a monthly market selling street food and fresh produce – something which is becoming all the more important to buyers. Sought-after access to green space also gives residents the freedom to take riverside walks, runs and bike rides.

Paddleboarding is among the activities in the Royal Docks area

James Munson, head of marketing at Notting Hill Genesis, says: “It goes without saying that keeping active has tremendous health benefits, and during a period where home-working can take up much of the day and we can be sedentary for longer, it’s important to step outside and get our bodies moving. Royal Albert Wharf is the perfect choice for buyers hoping to do so. The development is perfectly placed to enjoy both park and waterside living.”

One-bedroom apartments start from £367,500, while two-bedroom apartments are from £495,000 and three-bedrooms from £595,000, most of which are available with Help to Buy. As well as homes for private sale, Shared Ownership is available at the following prices: one-bedroom apartments from £80,000 for a 25 per cent share; two-bedroom apartments from £108,125 for a 25 per cent share; and three-bedroom apartments from £137,500 for a 25 per cent share.

Further accelerating the path to homeownership, Notting Hill Genesis has also launched “Homes for Heroes” in the Riverside phase of Royal Albert Wharf – an initiative to thank critical workers for their service during the coronavirus pandemic – an exclusive collection of two-bedroom Shared Ownership homes with a reduced rent on the retained share.

The Royal Docks is fast becoming a sought-after neighbourhood attracting buyers from across London, in large part due to its cultural credentials. Not only is there a growing arts community but a range of restaurants and cafés, and plentiful green spaces.

Munson says: “Royal Albert Wharf’s unique waterside position is a fantastic location for first-time buyers in search of a better quality of life whilst still being able to enjoy living and working in the city. Its vibrant new community and relaxed atmosphere makes Royal Albert Wharf a great place to call home.”

