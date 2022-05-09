Flower Power: Network Rail to boost travellers’ mental health with flower compositions

The initiative is expected to boost travellers’ morale and mental health. (Photo/ Network Rail)

Network Rail has announced it will start displaying flower compositions in UK train stations as a way to boost travellers’ mental health.

While the railway operator hopes it will “lift people’s spirits,” the Better Journeys’ initiative aims to raise awareness of the Hub of Hope app, which helps people access mental health support.

Installations will initially go on display at London’s Liverpool Street station from today until Wednesday and the will be moved to others such as Leeds, Edinburgh Waverley and Cardiff.

“We recognise that life since the pandemic is difficult for many people, with many challenges yet to be overcome,” said Network Rail’s health and safety officer Rupert Lown.

“We hope that by running this campaign, we are bringing happiness and cheer to many passengers as they go about their daily lives, reminding them to take a pause and have a moment to connect with nature.”