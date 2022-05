Rightmove chief Peter Brooks-Johnson to step down after more than 16 years

Question time with Rightmove CEO, Peter Brooks-Johnson

Property firm Rightmove has said chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson plans to step down after more than 16 years with the firm.

Brooks-Johnson will leave the group over the next year, but will remain in the role until its full-year figures are unveiled in February 2023 and will help with finding a replacement and ensure a smooth handover.

The group said it is now launching the search for his successor.