Rightmove swoops for reviews platform HomeViews in £8m deal

Rightmove is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Rightmove has acquired a platform that displays reviews of property developments by residents for £8m.

HomeViews Platform has been snapped up by the London-listed property portal while its chief executive, Rory Cramer, will continue in his role.

The London-based company refers to itself as the UK’s biggest community of verified resident reviews of property developments and has a particular focus on the build to rent sector.

HomeViews was founded in 2016 while its largest single shareholder was Edward Brown, according to Companies House.

Rightmove’s CEO Johan Svanstrom said: “The HomeViews team has built an impressive platform that gives consumers additional useful information to make decisions.

“It also provides valuable feedback forindustry operators, especially in the build to rent sector, which is an exciting and fast-growing segment of the UK property market.

“This acquisition provides Rightmove with yet another opportunity to further enrich our market-leading property information set for UK consumers and to create new and effective relationship tools for our build to rent operator partners. We’re very excited to have Rory and the entire HomeViews team onboard.”

HomeViews CEO Rory Cramer added: “Joining Rightmove gives us a brilliant opportunity to expand our services for our partners and other stakeholders.

“Rightmove’s brand leadership, its ongoing digital and product innovation, and the breadth and depth of its reach across the UK property market make this a fantastic combination.

“We can’t wait to start working together to leverage those benefits for the rapidly expanding build to rent market.”