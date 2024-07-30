Flintoff in frame after England cricket coach steps down immediately

Andrew Flintoff (right) is in contention to replace Matthew Mott (left) as England men’s white-ball coach

England men’s white-ball cricket coach Matthew Mott has stepped down with immediate effect, paving the way for the possible return of Andrew Flintoff.

Australian Mott held talks with England managing director Rob Key last week, following the team’s failure to defend their T20 World Cup crown in the US and West Indies.

“I am immensely proud to have coached the England Men’s team; it has been an honour,” said Mott, 50.

“We have put everything into trying to achieve success over the past two years, and I am incredibly proud of the character and passion that the team has displayed during that period, including a magnificent T20 World Cup victory in 2022.”

Former England batter Marcus Trescothick has been appointed head coach on an interim basis and is expected to lead the team for the white-ball series with Australia this summer.

Beyond that, the England and Wales Cricket Board has begun its search for a full-time replacement, which could be former England captain Flintoff.

The legendary all-rounder is just embarking on a coaching career following his long recuperation from injuries sustained in a high-speed car crash.

Flintoff has helped out with England coaching on an informal basis and is taking his next steps as head coach of Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

“After three World Cup cycles in a short space of time, I now feel the team needs a new direction to prepare for the challenges ahead,” said Key.

“This decision was not made lightly, but I believe it is the right time for the team’s future success. With our focus shifting towards the Champions Trophy early next year and the next cycle of white-ball competition, it is crucial that we ensure the team is focused and prepared.

“Marcus Trescothick is well respected in the dressing room and will take charge of team affairs alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler. Marcus and Jos have a good rapport, and I think their partnership will help us maintain continuity and stability.”

Trescothick said he was “excited by the challenge” of standing in as England head coach.

He added: “England cricket is in a strong position, and the potential is huge, given the quality we have available.

“It is about harnessing that potential and developing the work that has already been put in place by Mathew Mott and the rest of the set-up.”