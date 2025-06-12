Five Surrey Scorchers basketball players banned over match-fixing ring

The former Surrey Scorchers players received bans ranging from 10 years to life for match fixing

Five former Surrey Scorchers players have been banned after being found guilty of operating a “match-fixing ring” in British basketball’s top division.

Quincy Taylor, Charleston Dobbs, Shakem Johnson and Padiet Wang were all given life bans, while Joshua McFolley was handed a 10-year suspension.

The men, all US nationals, were charged with fixing at least six matches in the British Basketball League (BBL) during the 2022-23 season and breaching their obligation to report the manipulation.

It follows investigations led by world governing body Fiba and also involving the British Basketball Federation (BBF), the Gambling Commission, Sports Betting Intelligence Unit and the betting industry.

The BBF ran the investigation and disciplinary process for Taylor, 34, and Dobbs, 31, who were both hit with a fine of £3,000 and lifetime suspension from all basketball-related activities in Britain.

Both players chose not to appeal and Fiba extended the bans worldwide.

Fiba managed the investigations and sanctioning of former criminal justice student Johnson, 27, Wang, 27, and McFolley, 28.

Johnson and Wang received worldwide lifetime bans from playing in any Fiba-affiliated competition, with an eligibility for reduction of suspension “based on strict undisclosed criteria”, while McFolley was banned from all Fiba activity until 2034.

All five players left Surrey Scorchers at the end of the 22-23 season. The club folded a year later, when the BBL also collapsed after owner 777 Partners ran out of money.

A phoenix club, Surrey 89ers, was launched by former Scorchers staff and currently plays in Super League Basketball (SLB), which replaced the BBL.

SLB is currently at loggerheads with the BBF following the latter’s decision to sell the licence to operate Britain’s top basketball league to US investors led by Marshall Glickman.