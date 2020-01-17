First Travelex UK customer-facing systems restored after cyber attack

Foreign exchange provider Travelex has said the first of irs customer-facing systems in the UK are back up and running, over two weeks after a cyber attack caused a global blackout in its online services.



Travelex said a “phased restoration of systems globally” is underway, and that it was restoring in-branch systems in some Travelex and partner stores in the UK, as well as testing some systems outside the country.



The company had been forced to use pen and paper to serve thousands of customers after hackers from the ransomware gang Sodinokibi had demanded $6m (£4.6m) from Travelex in return for customer data.



Travelex has previously said the virus was contained and there was no evidence customer data had been compromised.



The company, which is owned by Finbar, provides forex services for customers of HSBC, Barclays, and Virgin Money, as well as Tesco and Sainsbury’s banks.



“We have started restoring forex order processing electronically in our UK stores and in some of our UK retail partner locations, and we are also now starting our VAT refund service in UK airports,” said Travelex chief executive Tony D’Souza.



“In addition to the restoration of some retail capabilities, we are also now in the advanced stages of testing the systems supporting bank note orders by our UK high street banking partners.”



D’Souza said the company had made “good progress” in its recovery, adding: “Our priority throughout our recovery is to ensure that systems are brought back up in a controlled, secure and managed way.”



Travelex said it was in the “advanced stages” of testing the systems that support bank note orders and its UK international money transfer service.



Earlier this week, Travelex said it was restoring operations to process forex orders electronically.



At the time, the company said it was working with authorities including the National Cyber Security Centre and the Metropolitan Police.



The police have launched a criminal investigation into the cyber attack.



Travelex did not say if it had paid a ransom to the hackers.

