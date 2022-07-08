A Le Mans legend returns: Jaguar completes first C-Type Continuation car

Jaguar has completed production of its first C-Type Continuation car, ahead of delivery to a very fortunate customer. Painstaking research and development by Jaguar Classic has led to a beautifully faithful recreation of the 1950s racing car.

Some 3,000 hours will be spent hand-building each ‘reborn’ C-Type Continuation. The cars then undergo 250 miles of dynamic testing to ensure they perform as expected.

A Le Mans winner

Originally produced between 1951 and 1953, the C-Type was used by Jaguar for sports car racing. Based on the road-going XK120, a total of 53 examples were produced, with 43 sold to private competitors.

The C-Type won its first Le Mans 24 Hour race in 1951, followed by another victory in 1953. The second win saw Jaguar modify the car for improved performance, and the Continuation is based on this later version. That means a 3.4-litre straight-six with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors, producing a considerable 220hp.

Each engine takes nine months to build, using refurbished Weber components and a Plessey hydraulic pump exactly like those fitted in 1953. Jaguar Classic has even included specific brackets on the brake fluid reservoir that serve no useful purpose. However, the original vehicles had them fitted, so they remain a part of the Continuation.

A continuing legacy

Buyers of the Jaguar C-Type Continuation can choose from 12 colours, with the painting process taking a week to complete. The first finished car, seen here, has a Pastel Green exterior and Suede Green leather seats.

This choice was apparently inspired by a C-Type used by Sir Stirling Moss, which he drove to victory in the 1952 Reims Grand Prix.

Each new car built by Jaguar Classic is fully FIA-approved, opening the door to their use in historic motorsport competitions – including the forthcoming Goodwood Revival.

