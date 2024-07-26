Smart #3 review: Necessity is the mother of convention

Smart has pivoted from being a manufacturer of quirky, ultra-compact cars to becoming part of an all-electric joint venture with Mercedes-Benz and Chinese carmaker Geely.

Geely also owns European car brands such as Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, meaning this SUV coupe EV has some prestigious half-cousins.

To address the elephant in the room, yes, the new Smart’s name is officially pronounced ‘hashtag three’. It is, of course, up to you whether you choose to refer to it as such in public, though…

What is the Smart #3?

Smart wants the #3 to be a sleeker alternative to the more conventional #1 SUV, with coupe-esque styling to provide a new look. Beyond that, powertrains and tech options remain the same, even down to the faintly ridiculous 428hp Brabus-badged version.

Despite its SUV coupe aesthetic, the #3 is really more of a large hatchback with a conventional tailgate that lifts to reveal 370 litres of luggage space. Smart’s designers have made the #3 lower and wider than the #1, and it does make for a more attractive result.

As an added bonus, the coupe makeover has not rendered the rear seats of the #3 useless. Thank the typical-EV flat floor, along with the space afforded by a standard panoramic glass ‘halo’ roof. It means adults can fit comfortably in the back, while kids will have more than enough room to avoid any whinging.

As seen on screen

Instead, any complaints are more likely to come from those trying to use the Smart’s infotainment system. In common with many electric cars, including the new Volvo EX30, the #3 dispenses with physical buttons for almost everything. Door mirror adjustment? Use the touchscreen. Need the foglights on? Use the screen again. At least, unlike the Volvo, you can open the #3’s glovebox without needing some digital help.

The 12.8-inch central screen looks neat and reacts quickly, but it can be confusing to glance at. Why is there an animated cheetah playing with a football in the bottom corner of the screen, for example? But spend too long staring at the display and you get an angry reminder to keep your eyes on the road.

There is at least a small rectangular digital instrument panel behind the steering wheel, while fancier models come with a head-up display. All versions of the #3 have a suite of driver assistance systems, so expect plenty of beeps and bongs until you learn how to turn everything off.

It’s all housed in a cabin that appears impressive at first glance, with cool design details such as a hidden phone charging tray. Look a bit closer, though, and the materials aren’t as rich or tactile as you’d hope.

Engage Cheetah mode

Unless you opt for the crazy dual-motor Brabus version, most Smart #3 drivers will find themselves with 272hp and rear-wheel drive. Only the entry-level Pro comes with the 49kWh battery; all other versions use a larger 66kWh pack instead.

In typical EV fashion, the Smart deploys the motor’s torque in one instant kick, blasting the car from 0-62mph in 5.8 seconds. In the Brabus #3, the same sprint takes 3.7 seconds.

Using all the torque in the rear-driven models gives the back axle a hint of playfulness, although the traction control quickly clamps down on it. The steering has a good weight, but very little feedback, reinforcing the fact that this isn’t a driver’s car.

Body-roll is well contained, but the downside is a busy ride on rougher stretches of tarmac. The 20-inch alloy wheels fitted to higher-spec models are part of the problem, a trait the #3 shares with the Volvo EX30.

Bigger batteries are better

When it comes to battery range, the curvier styling of the #3 should improve aerodynamic efficiency versus the Smart #1. With the 49kWh battery, an official range of only 202 miles means this model is best for urban use only. Or, given the relatively small jump in price to versions with the larger 66kWh battery, best ignored altogether.

The bigger battery gives an official range of 283 miles in Premium trim, although the reality is closer to 230-240 miles based on our experience.

Another bonus of picking the 66kWh battery is access to faster DC charging speeds. It can cope with recharging at up to 150kW, while the smaller unit only allows 130kW. Both still take less than 30 minutes to refill from 10 to 80 percent, though.

Premium models and above gain an upgraded onboard charger, allowing for use of a 22kW home wallbox. These models also have a heat pump, which should help with efficiency in the winter months.

Smart #3: Verdict

Prices for the Smart #3 are competitive, with the basic Pro model and its 49kWh battery available from just under £33,000. Hopping up to the Pro+ model, which gains the 66kWh battery, requires £36,950. Arguably the sweet spot in the range, the #3 Premium costs £39,950.

Smart used to be known for its unorthodox approach, but the #3 is a conventional electric SUV. It offers a practical interior, strong performance and respectable battery range.

Indeed, aside from its annoying infotainment system, the Smart #3 is the marque’s most grown-up car to date.

PRICE: From £39,950

POWER: 268hp

0-62MPH: 5.8sec

TOP SPEED: 112mph

BATTERY SIZE: 66kWh

ELECTRIC RANGE: 283 miles

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research