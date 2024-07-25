Guy Richie’s The ministry for Ungentlemanly warfare is a riot

Henry Cavill has been a contender for the role of James Bond for some time, offering some fine auditions in the form of 2015’s The Man from UNCLE and Mission: Impossible Fallout. His latest does nothing to weaken that link, with an action film that is said to have inspired Ian Fleming’s 007.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is (very) loosely based on Operation Postmaster, a real-life secret mission that turned the tide for Britain during World War 2. Cavill plays Gus March-Phillipps, a rogue intelligence agent selected by the government to do one of its dirtiest jobs.

Without official acknowledgement or support, he is tasked with leading a team to Nazi-occupied Island Fernando Po, and disrupting the U-Boat supply that’s blocking America’s potential route to Europe. Assisted by agents on the ground (Eiza González and Babs Olusanmokun), the ragtag group shoot their way through as many Nazis as possible to achieve their objective.

The real-life March-Phillipps was a highly decorated operative (portrayed here in a government role) with enough swashbuckling swagger to catch the eye of Flemming. It’s hard to say whether the actor fits the role becasue, aside from the names and the general objective, Ritchie’s film is about as historically accurate as a Marvel movie. If you’ve ever wondered what Inglourious Basterds would look like if it were directed by the Lock Stock legend, this is it.

The parallels with Tarantino’s war epic are clear to see, albeit without the tension or clever dialogue. It’s a bullet-riddled riot and a hell of a lot of fun. The filmmaker isn’t known for his subtlety, but he knows how to make a Boy’s Own adventure where charming leads have a blast reducing the set to rubble. You’re invited to go along with the film’s easy rhythm, with plenty of jokes to gloss over the slower moments, which are never far from a firefight that will satisfy action fans.

Cavill and company ensure you feel like one of the gang, inspiring a kind of macho camaraderie that’s difficult to resist. The sight of the former Superman chuckling loudly as he mows down villains is quite striking, and his band of muscular co-conspirators seem to be having a blast.

Most entertaining is Alan Ritchson as Anders, a Swedish sailor with a taste for German blood. The Reacher star leaps into his role as the group’s loose cannon, with his imposing stature belied by some nifty dark comedy. González is charming as the undercover agent, although her segments are mainly there for exposition as the boys play with their guns.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare gets by on firepower and charisma, and that will be just fine for those looking for an old-fashioned war adventure. Whether it seals Cavill’s place in the famous tuxedo remains to be seen, but it does show that there is life beyond superhero movies for the British star.

