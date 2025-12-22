First Equity sets sights on Northwest expansion

The Royal Liver building. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group )

Historic London-based stockbroker First Equity is set to expand into the Northwest of the UK with a fresh presence in Liverpool.

The firm, an independent broking boutique dating back to the 1980s, offers investment services to companies listed on the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Aquis Exchange, and JP Jenkins Private Markets.

Senior Investment Manager Neil Blankstone, who joined First Equity in April, will spearhead the new expansion.

The announcement was made in style at the annual Opus Events “Legends & Laughter” Christmas Lunch, held in aid of The Owen McVeigh Foundation.

Blankstone said: “Liverpool is a dynamic and vibrant city, one that refuses to buckle even through the hardest of times.

“It is that resilience and the dynamism of its people, the ‘can do and won’t be beaten’ attitude, that has attracted First Equity to the Northwest as a key area for expansion.”

The announcement came alongside news that Asset Match Limited had recommenced auctions for Everton Football Club shares, meaning there was now an official, structured way for these shareholders to buy or sell their holdings through Asset Match.

First Equity served as the recognised broker for these auctions, providing the platform for minority shareholders to trade in a market that prioritises individual investors alongside institutions.

“We’re proud to be recognised as broker in Everton FC shares and excited to announce that we are hiring,” Blankstone said.

“We’re looking for Investment Managers and Advisors who seek the responsibility and flexibility to shape their own and their clients’ futures. With over 350 people in attendance today, we were delighted to support Opus Events and The Owen McVeigh Foundation, helping raise thousands through a spectacular event.”

First Equity began in 1986 as London’s first equity inter-dealer broker and has evolved into a full-service firm regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The group provides private client services, including discretionary, advisory, and execution-only investment management, as well as corporate broking, where it acts as an advisor to listed firms.