Jensen Partners Named Recruitment Company of the Year: Investor Relations & Asset Raising at the 2026 Private Equity Wire® European Awards

Jensen Partners, the largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space, is proud to announce that it has been named Recruitment Company of the Year: Investor Relations & Asset Raising at the 2026 Private Equity Wire® European Awards — marking the firm’s first win of this award in the European program.

This recognition underscores Jensen Partners’ growing leadership and impact in supporting European and global private markets firms with specialized talent solutions across investor relations, fundraising, and capital formation. The honor reflects the firm’s deep market expertise, global reach, and consistent rigor in executing complex search mandates for private equity, private credit, hedge fund, and alternative asset managers throughout the region.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition for our work supporting European and global private markets platforms across investor relations and capital formation,” said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners. “2025 was an extremely active and strategic year for our European business, and 2026 is shaping up to be just as dynamic. This award underscores the strength of our partnerships across Europe and the consistency and precision our team has brought – and continues to bring – to complex hiring mandates.”

In 2025, Jensen Partners significantly expanded its European footprint, including the strategic acquisition of Baier Associates (UK), further strengthening the firm’s presence across the region and enhancing its ability to serve clients with localized expertise and global connectivity. Alongside this expansion, the firm partnered with numerous private markets platforms to build and scale investor relations, capital formation, and distribution teams — helping firms establish and enhance their European fundraising capabilities amid a rapidly evolving capital landscape.

Throughout the year, Jensen Partners played a key role in supporting the build-out of several capital formation platforms across Europe, advising on senior leadership hires, team structuring, compensation strategy, and long-term organizational design. The firm’s expertise spans senior leadership placements, investor relations professionals, distribution specialists, and strategic advisory services related to team structure, compensation, and growth strategy.

This first-time recognition at the Private Equity Wire® European Awards reflects the meaningful work undertaken across the region and reinforces Jensen Partners’ position as a trusted and market-leading advisor in the capital raising and investor relations ecosystem across Europe.

Founded in 2012, Jensen Partners has built a global platform dedicated exclusively to the capital raising and investment landscape. Through its data-driven approach and proprietary market intelligence capabilities such as Jensen Insights™, the firm provides clients with actionable insights into talent mapping, compensation benchmarking, and organizational design, empowering firms to build durable, high-performing fundraising platforms.

The Private Equity Wire® European Awards recognize excellence among private equity fund managers and service providers across Europe. Winners are determined through an industry-wide voting process that highlights firms demonstrating outstanding performance, client service, and innovation within the alternative investment community.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is the largest executive search and advisory firm dedicated to the global capital raising and investment space. Founded in 2012, the award-winning firm specializes in placing best in class capital formation, fundraising, and distribution professionals across the alternative asset management industry while providing human capital consulting, market intelligence, compensation analysis, and organizational design insights. Leveraging deep relationships across the investor and alternative asset management community, Jensen Partners differentiates its executive search methodology by using a data scientific, customized process powered by its proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ and behavioral analytics to help clients enhance their capital-raising capabilities.

About Jensen Insights™

Jensen Partners is renowned for its proprietary technology, Jensen Insights™, an established competitor intelligence and organogram mapping platform that visualizes capital formation team structures including LP channel specialization and geographic coverage — and serves as a key tool for clients as they evaluate and design market-leading distribution go-to-market strategies that drive AUM growth. The platform offers a highly detailed and accurate view of the talent landscape, tracking hires and departures, compensation, career progression, and individual fundraising performance across alternatives.

Learn more at https://www.jensen-partners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260218008397/en/

Contact

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

pro-jensen@prosek.com

Company Logo