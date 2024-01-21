Fifa president Infantino calls for automatic match forfeits over racism

President of FIFA Gianni Infantino looks on during the opening ceremony of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

President of football’s governing body Fifa Gianni Infantino has called for automatic match forfeits for teams whose fans engage in racist abuse.

It comes after incidents at Serie A club Udinese and Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

France international goalkeeper Mike Maignan said he heard monkey noises during AC Milan’s visit to Udinese. Milan players exited the field before returning to win 3-2.

At Hillsborough Coventry midfielder Kasey Palmer reported a similar incident during their 2-1 win over Wednesday.

Infantino: forfeit

“As well as the three-step process (match stopped, match re-stopped, match abandoned), we have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists,” Infantino said in a Fifa post on X.

“FIFA and football shows full solidarity to victims of racism and any form of discrimination. Once and for all: No to racism! No to any form of discrimination!

“The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield on Saturday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable. The players affected by Saturday’s events have my undivided support.

“We need all the relevant stakeholders to take action, starting with education in schools so that future generations understand that this is not part of football or society.”

Palmer wrote on social media: “Disappointed to even have to come on here and write this.

“Racism is a disgrace…it has no place in the world, let alone football.

“I’m black and proud and I am raising my three kids to be the exact same.

“I’ll be honest, it feels like things will never change, no matter how hard we try.

“Couple fans doing monkey chants don’t define a fan base – I appreciate all the love and support I’ve received.”

Wednesday reply

Sheffield Wednesday stated: “Sheffield Wednesday and Coventry City are shocked and saddened by the racist gesture from the stands reported by Sky Blues player Kasey Palmer during today’s game at Hillsborough.

“Both clubs roundly condemn any form of discrimination and abuse, and underline that there is no place for this kind of behaviour in football or our wider society.

“We will work together with the relevant authorities and anyone proven to be culpable will face the strictest possible sanctions from both Sheffield Wednesday and the law. We stand shoulder to shoulder with Coventry City and the football world in stamping out this abhorrent and wholly unacceptable behaviour.”