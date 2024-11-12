Fergal O’Brien can be Manothepeople with Enos

Manothepeople won at Cheltenham in April earlier this year for Fergal O’Brien.

SUNDAY is the third and final day of Cheltenham’s November Meeting and it looks another competitive card with the feature being the Greatwood Hurdle (3.30pm).

I’ve been over the race again and again but at the end of the day I keep coming back to DYSART ENOS.

Fergal O’Brien’s mare has won all six of her starts Under Rules, including three times over hurdles last season which culminated in a seven-length success in novice company at Doncaster in January.

It must have been a huge blow to the yard when she was forced to miss the Festival in March, after a late setback ruled her out of the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, and connections will surely be looking to make up for lost time now.

She makes her handicap debut here off a mark of 131, which surely will prove no burden to her, and though 3/1 in a competitive race like this is no gift, she will be tough to beat.

By the time the Greatwood runners are heading to post, it may already have been a good day for the O’Brien yard as MANOTHEPEOPLE looks to hold strong claims in the Holland Cooper Handicap Chase (2.55pm).

Better ground is the key to this horse, who was a good winner on this kind of surface over 3m2f at Cheltenham back in April.

He’s had a prep run, when staying on into third at Chepstow last month, which will mean he arrives ready for this test.

That should stand him in good stead, so at around 10/1 he’s well worth an each-way play.

POINTERS SUNDAY

Manothepeople e/w 2.55pm Cheltenham

Dysart Enos 3.30pm Cheltenham