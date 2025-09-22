Ferg & Harris unveils bespoke Springbank single malt for Distillers One of One

The Ferg & Harris Wings of Kintyre bottling

Ferg & Harris has released its most ambitious whisky to date with the unveiling of Wings of Kintyre, a bespoke Springbank single malt set to feature in next month’s Distillers One of One auction.

The one-of-a-kind 31-year-old whisky has been bottled from a single organic cask. It will be offered exclusively at the prestigious biennial auction, taking place on 10 October at Hopetoun House in Edinburgh.

The bottle is expected to fetch between £2,400 and £3,500 when bidding opens, with all proceeds supporting the Youth Action Fund, a charity dedicated to improving the life chances of disadvantaged young people across Scotland.

Wings of Kintyre has been bottled at 47.6 per cent and finished in a rare organic cognac cask sourced from Champagne and made exclusively from Folle Blanche grapes.

The resulting spirit is said to enhance Springbank’s signature coastal character with subtle orchard fruit notes and a layer of spiced warmth from the cognac wood.

This latest Ferg & Harris expression highlights the growing interest among collectors in ultra-rare, design-led single malts made with high provenance and sustainable principles.

Only one bottle has been produced, and the company confirmed it will not be replicated.

The winning bidder will receive a 1.2l cask used in the finishing process, personalised with their details, alongside a private tasting at the Young Spirits headquarters in Edinburgh.

A set of hand-waxed glass ampules will also be included, allowing the owner to sample the spirit without opening the primary bottle.

Ferg & Harris enters the Distillers One of One auction

This marks the brand’s first entry into the Distillers One of One auction, which has become a key date in the whisky world calendar for collectors and philanthropists alike.

Ferg & Harris is a boutique single malt brand created by Edinburgh-based Young Spirits.

The company specialises in bottling unique cask-strength whiskies with a focus on storytelling, organic methods and exceptional presentation.

Its bottlings frequently feature collaborations with Scottish artisans and are designed to reflect the natural landscapes and traditions surrounding the distilleries they select from.

Alex Harrison, co-founder of Young Spirits, said: “We are thrilled to share Wings of Kintyre with the world today. It has been a labour of love and represents many months of work by our team and the skilled craftspeople we are proud to call our partners in its creation.”

“Freedom to explore the possibilities of Scotch whisky is at the heart of every Ferg & Harris bottling, so there was a real synergy in creating this one-of-a-kind Springbank whisky, which also embodies the freedom found in the rugged Kintyre peninsula where it is made.”

“The finished result is stunning, and an absolute gem for all the discerning whisky magpies out there! Along with all the lots in this year’s auction, we hope it raises as much money as possible for such a worthwhile cause.”