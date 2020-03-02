Meet van Gogh
After captivating audiences in Beijing, Barcelona and Seoul, the official Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience will arrive in London soon.
Date: 7th February – 29th February
Time: 10am – 5pm
Venue: 99 Upper Ground, London, SE1 9PP
Samuel Beckett: Fail Better
When is failure a good thing? Poet in the City’s 2020 programme contemplates failure as a catalyst for change.
Date: 17th February 2020
Time: 7:30pm
Venue: Wilton’s Music Hall, Whitechapel, London E1 8JB
Lunchbreak Opera
Lunchbreak Opera’s mission is to persuade those who work in the area to take a proper lunch break.
Date: 20th February 2020
Time: 1 pm
Venue: St Botolph’s Church Hall in Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3TL
London Choral Sinfonia
Join soloists from the London Choral Sinfonia (LCS) on a journey through some of the most sublime German lieder and instrumental music.
Date: 20th February 2020
Time: 7pm drinks, 7:30pm start
Venue: Petyt Hall, 64 Cheyne Walk, SW3 5LT
Chineke! Foundation
The Chineke! Foundation provides career opportunities to established and up-and-coming Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) classical musicians in the UK and Europe.
Date: 23rd February 2020
Time: 7.30-9.30pm
Venue: Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre
Eastcheap Records
EastCheap Records’ monthly Big Band series continues. Visit Eastcheap Records to see the top 16 London musicians improv their way through the night.
Date: 24th February 2020
Collect 2020 presented by the Crafts Council
VIP Tickets to the exclusive Collectors’ Preview of the International Art Fair for Modern Craft and Design: Collect 2020 presented by the Crafts Council.
Date: 26th February 2020, 18.00-21.00
Time: 6pm-9pm
Venue: Somerset House, Strand, London WC2R 1LA