Join soloists from the London Choral Sinfonia (LCS) on a journey through some of the most sublime German lieder and instrumental music alongside carefully selected wines.

In association with Majestic Wine, the London Choral Sinfonia presents a brumal evening for German music lovers. Together we will explore some of the most heart-wrenching and heart-warming lieder and instrumental music in the canon, all paired with suitably evocative and delicious wines. Complimentary wine pairings are served throughout the evening, alongside champagne and canap├ęs before and after the performance.

Programme to include music by Schubert, Schumann, Wolf and Mahler.

City A.M. Club members receive 20% off full ticket prices. Visit the City Cultural Corner partner page to get your exclusive discount code.

Date: 20th February 2020

Time: 7pm drinks, 7:30pm start

Venue: Petyt Hall, 64 Cheyne Walk, SW3 5LT