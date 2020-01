EastCheap Records’ monthly Big Band series continues.

Visit Eastcheap Records to see the top 16 London musicians improv their way through classic swing, bebop and Latin. It’s a one-of-a-kind night in the City and happy hour will be running from 5pm ’til 8pm. So grab a cocktail, grab a seat and enjoy the ride.

City A.M. Club members can enjoy 25% off admissions. City A.M. Readers get 15% off food with a purchased drink.

Date of event: 24th February 2020 Time of event: 7pm

Venue: Eastcheap Records