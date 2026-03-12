UK Fintech Legado Nears 500,000 Users as Financial Services Sector Rushes to Adopt More Digital Infrastructure

UK fintech Legado has seen triple-digit growth in its customer base over the last twelve months and is approaching half a million users as the financial services sector rushes to adopt more digital infrastructure.

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Legado, which supports financial institutions in modernising customer communications and document management via its technology platform, counts FNZ, Quilter, Scottish Building Society, Moneyhub, and Co-op Legal Services among its client base.

Founder and CEO Josif Grace said 2025 marked a structural shift in how financial institutions view digital communications: “Customer communications are now treated as regulated infrastructure. Boards and executive teams increasingly recognise that how documents are issued, signed, stored and audited is central to governance and operational resilience.”

Millions of documents are now being processed through Legado’s platform on a monthly basis, illustrating the scale at which financial institutions are transitioning customer communications and records into controlled digital infrastructure.

The building society sector alone distributes millions of paper communications annually, while regulatory developments such as Consumer Duty continue to place greater emphasis on clarity, accountability and customer outcomes. In parallel, evolving frameworks affecting investment and wealth management firms, including developments such as PS25/13, reinforce expectations around auditability and oversight of communications in Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) regulated environments.

CEO Josif Grace added: “Across regulated financial services, there is growing pressure to demonstrate control over customer data and communications. Institutions are reassessing legacy processes and investing in secure digital environments that can withstand regulatory scrutiny while improving operational efficiency.”

Throughout 2025, Legado expanded the capabilities of LegadoSign, positioning it not simply as an e-signature tool but as an embedded workflow component within secure digital journeys. This allows financial institutions to streamline onboarding and servicing processes while maintaining traceable, compliant document records.

Entering 2026 with accelerating institutional adoption and platform usage, Legado is focused on scaling its embedded workflow capabilities, deepening partnerships within the building society sector and broadening its presence across regulated financial services markets.

Legado is headquartered in Edinburgh and was founded by former RocketSpace San Francisco Chief of Staff Josif Grace in 2019.

For more information, please visit: https://www.joinlegado.com/

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Nick Freer, nick@freerconsultancy.com

Josif Grace, Founder and CEO, Legado Company Logo