MyHeritage Launches Scribe AI to Transcribe, Interpret, and Reveal New Insights from Historical Documents and Photos

MyHeritage, the leading global platform for family history, announced today the release of Scribe AI, a powerful new feature that uses AI technology to analyze historical documents and images. Scribe AI helps people better understand and preserve their family history by transcribing, translating, and interpreting documents, letters, photos, and other family records.

Old family documents and photos often contain valuable information, but handwriting can be hard to decipher, records may be in unfamiliar languages, and portraits or gravestones may lack context. Scribe AI helps overcome these challenges by producing transcriptions, translations, and analyses that reveal important insights, provide historical context, and suggest next steps for further research.

Powered by specialized AI models trained to recognize text, visual patterns, and historical cues, Scribe AI can analyze a variety of items commonly used in family history research: documents (including letters) and photos (including gravestones and coats of arms). For documents, it transcribes both handwritten and printed text and extracts key genealogical details, with multi-page documents supported and analyzed as a single contextual unit. When analyzing historical photos, it estimates the time period and location based on visual clues. For gravestones, it transcribes inscriptions and interprets carved symbols. For coats of arms, it explains heraldic design elements, symbolism, and historical plausibility. Across all record types, Scribe AI provides translations of any transcribed text into the user’s language to help overcome language barriers.

Scribe AI is available for use via a dedicated page, myheritage.com/scribe-ai, where anyone can upload items for analysis. It can also be applied to any photo or document uploaded to MyHeritage in the past. Additionally, Scribe AI can be instantly applied to most records that include images in MyHeritage’s vast database of historical records, which currently contains nearly 39 billion records. Scribe AI is available on the MyHeritage website; it will be added to the MyHeritage mobile app in a future release. Supported image formats include jpeg, png and pdf.

“Scribe AI successfully addresses a key challenge in family history research: making sense of historical documents that are difficult to read or interpret,” said Tal Erlichman, VP Product at MyHeritage. “Family photos, documents, and letters often hold invaluable information, but understanding them has traditionally required specialized knowledge. With Scribe AI, we are making those insights accessible to everyone. This is a perfect example of harnessing AI technology for good in the domain of genealogy.”

Anyone can use Scribe AI for free on a limited number of images. Extended use requires a paid MyHeritage subscription.

As with all MyHeritage features, Scribe AI was developed with a strong commitment to user privacy. Documents and photos uploaded to Scribe AI are processed solely to generate results, are not indexed or made searchable for others, and are not shared with third parties nor used for training new models. Scribe AI is intended for historical materials and requires consent, and users are prohibited from uploading offensive materials or content about living people without their permission.

About MyHeritage

MyHeritage is the leading global platform for family history. MyHeritage enriches the lives of people around the world by enabling them to discover more about themselves and where they belong. With a suite of innovative products, billions of historical records, an affordable at-home DNA test, and AI-powered photo tools, MyHeritage creates a meaningful discovery experience that is deeply rewarding. The MyHeritage platform is enjoyed by tens of millions of people worldwide who treasure and celebrate their heritage. MyHeritage offers full privacy controls and is available in 50 languages. www.myheritage.com

