Presented by Poet in the City as part of their FailBetter2020 Season.

When is failure a good thing? Poet in the City’s 2020 programme contemplates failure as a catalyst for change.

Writing in a time of global change and at the intersection of literary modernism and postmodernism, Samuel Beckett’s work was preoccupied with the failure of language to express the human condition. Resolved to finding a way for language to ‘fail better’, Beckett’s writing ripped up convention and created new limits for language and people.

Join the City A.M. Club and City Cultural Corner for an evening of live poetry, performance and discussion exploring Samuel Beckett’s famed approach to failure.

Carry on the conversation about failure and the creative process with us in our post-event space in the Cocktail Bar. We’ll bring the popcorn, you bring the chat.

Date: 17th February 2020

Time: 7:30pm

Venue: Wilton’s Music Hall, 1 Graces Alley, Whitechapel, London E1 8JB



