After captivating audiences in Beijing, Barcelona and Seoul, the official Meet Vincent van Gogh Experience will arrive in London soon. For a limited time only, let Vincent van Gogh guide you on a magical and multi-sensory journey through his extraordinary life.

City A.M. Club members are offered an exclusive ticket to enjoy Meet Vincent van Gogh, an interactive and multi-sensory experience, which brings Van Gogh to life by looking at his letters, his friendships, his techniques and his art. The award-winning experience is brought to you by the Van Gogh Museum and opens on 7 February on London’s Southbank.

City A.M. Club members receive 30% off tickets to Meet Vincent van Gogh. To redeem this offer, visit the City Cultural Corner partner to get your exclusive discount code.

City A.M. readers receive 10% off tickets to Meet Vincent van Gogh from Monday – Thursday. Follow the link here and use code VINCENT10CAM.

For more information on the Meet Vincent van Gough experience visit www.meetvincent.co.uk

The 10% discount is available to City AM readers only. This discount is applicable to new Meet Vincent van Gogh bookings only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer. Activities and Events Ltd reserve the rights to withdraw this offer at any time. Please see Ticketmaster for full terms and conditions.

Date of event: 7th February – 29th February

Time of event: 10am – 5pm

Venue: 99 Upper Ground, London, SE1 9PP