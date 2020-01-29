Lunchbreak Opera’s mission is to persuade those who work in the area to take a proper lunch break, and a few times a year, to spend it nourishing their artistic imagination.

Lunchbreak Opera hosts two productions a year, previously including Gianni Schicchi, Prima la Musica, Suor Angelica & A Dummies Guide to Opera.

City A.M. Club members are invited to join Lunchbreak Opera at their upcoming show. Enjoy complimentary drinks and meet the cast after the 20th February concert. Club members should present their City A.M. Club members card to redeem their drink.

Date: 20th February 2020

Time: 1pm

Venue: St Botolph’s Church Hall in Bishopsgate, London EC2M 3TL