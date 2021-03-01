Catalan police searched the offices of FC Barcelona this morning, the football club have confirmed.

Spanish media said the search related to last year’s Barcagate scandal, in which senior figures at the club were accused of ordering social media campaigns against enemies.

Local reports also said former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu and current chief executive Oscar Grau were arrested.

Police previously visited FC Barcelona’s home, Camp Nou, in summer 2020 to gather evidence for an investigation into Barcagate.

Bartomeu has previously denied involvement in the scandal. An external audit also cleared his board of being behind the scheme.

He resigned later in 2020, in the wake of Lionel Messi asking to leave the club.

Despite being named the world’s riches club by revenue, Barcelona are in financial distress, with debts believed to exceed £1bn.

Today’s police search comes just days before the member-run club’s presidential election this weekend.