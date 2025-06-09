Fathers Day gifts for wine loving dads

In general, I am against the gendering of beverages. These days it seems a little embarrassing to pigeon-hole prosecco for hen dos and cognac for city boys. Jon Bon Jovi has a rosé, Hampton Water and the World Whiskies Awards 2025 honoured Stephanie Macleod as Master Blender of the Year. Let us be clear: everyone can enjoy anything. When Father’s Day rolls around, however, every drinks journalist receives multiple emails about whiskies and beers as if these are the only two things any dad can have in his glass. I am going to suggest a few other things for the worthy pappa in your life. But please note, these are not just for dads – feel free to treat yourself and others to them, too.

Rioja Gran Reserva 2015

An option so old-school, this Spanish winery has counted Winston Churchill among its illustrious fans. Vina Pomal is the flagship of Rioja Alta’s Boedagas Bilbainas and its Rioja Gran Reserva 2015 (Majestic, £24) is a mature Tempranillo with a dash of Graciano, aged for two years in American oak barrels and a further three years in the bottle before release. A serious Rioja of deep dark fruits, liquorice and spice. Crack this open with a steak for the ideal fathers day gift.

Le Rosé Création Wimbledon Edition

Champagne Lanson has been linked to the Wimbledon Championships for 48 years. Last year I enjoyed a giddy afternoon of hospitality with them over lunch in their VIP box and managed to sneak my envious tennis-adoring Significant Other in too – which may be why this year I was sent a bottle instead of a repeat invite. Thankfully the Le Rosé Création Wimbledon Edition (Ocado, £39) in its grass-court-green box is delicious enough to soften the blow. One of the oldest champagne houses producing a fresh and fruity style of fizz, perfect for Summer.

Vote in the Toast the City Awards

Botivo x Ottolenghi Limited Edition

Botivo is my at-home go-to for when I want to swerve the booze. I love the flavoursome zing topped up with soda water over ice. Now it just got even better, with my favourite iteration yet through a collaboration with Ottolenghi. Bittersweet botanicals and complex aromatics like cardamom, rose petal and pomegranate mirror the beauty of Ottolenghi’s beloved dishes. The Botivo x Ottolenghi Limited Edition (botivodrinks.com, £32) is refreshing, hits the spot and looks good while doing it. Perfect for fathers day.

Carcavelos Villa Oeiras

While filming in Lisbon I discovered this gem and liked it so much I brought some home with me. The jewel of the crown in the wine route of Lisboa, this gorgeous, fortified wine has been made for around 500 years. Sitting somewhere between a Cognac and a Sauternes, with exquisite caramel, nutty notes and a fresh lightness of touch. I immediately thought of a cigar but discovered that one of the best pairings in the entire world is a Carcavelos Villa Oeiras (£29, The Stroud Wine Company) with a pastel de nata. Do it, do it now.

Winesave Pro

For those who wish to savour a good glass but not waste an open bottle, let me introduce you to Winesave Pro (winesave.co.uk, £29.90). Pour your wine, spray the edible argon gas into the bottle, immediately pop a stopper back in and the wine will stay fresh for weeks. It’s like the esteemed Coravin but on a budget, with enough gas for 150 uses (making it 19p per use). Ideal for those who want to take it slow or have glasses of different wines with their meal without ruining the rest of the bottle. Simple, smart and looks chic, too.

The Connaught Grill

Mayfair’s historical institution The Connaught Grill has launched a five-course Father’s Day menu, with wines only made by dads and daughters or fathers and sons. Drink the positive result of working family relationships paired with hearty British fare. The wines are of course all excellent given The Connaught’s reputation for a skilful beverage and lean towards Old World European bottles (£149, wine-pairing £120).