Fares now reinstated on all London buses

Fares have now been reinstated on all London buses, Transport for London announced today, with enhanced safety measures meaning that passengers can now enter through the front doors.

Travellers will now be required to touch in with Oyster, contactless and concessionary cards on all buses in a return to traditional arrangements, following the suspension of revenue collection during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the government’s new “one metre plus” social distancing guidelines, bus capacity limits have also been increased.

Double-decker buses can now carry 30 passengers, while single-deckers, depending on size, can carry either 11 or 14 passengers.

The decision to fully reintroduce revenue collection comes after TfL implemented a number of safety precautions to protect its drivers from infection.

Bus drivers in the UK have been among the most at risk categories of coronavirus victims, with 26.4 deaths per 100,000 drivers.

In addition to sealing off gaps in drivers’ assault screens, the wearing of face masks has been made mandatory, and TfL staff have implemented frequent cleaning rotas using “hospital grade disinfectant”.

TfL also announced earlier today that it would trial thermal imaging cameras on its buses to spot coronavirus symptoms such as high temperatures.

A small number of buses – around 200 New Routemasters – will still permit middle-door boarding only, while 200 more will allow boarding at the front, middle and rear.

Work is underway to switch these to front-door boarding only as part of TfL’s existing plans to convert all New Routemasters to front door only boarding.

Despite the safety upgrades, TfL urged commuters to continue making their journeys by walking and cycling where possible.

London’s deputy mayor for transport Heidi Alexander said: “The extensive safety measures that we have taken, combined with the Government’s change to social distancing rules, means that we can reintroduce front door boarding and accept more passengers on our buses, but this does not mean a complete return to normal capacity on services.

“I urge Londoners to continue to walk and cycle when they can and to avoid travelling on public transport at peak times”.

TfL is currently operating about 95 per cent of bus services, with the vast majority of routes back at pre-coronavirus service levels.