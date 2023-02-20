High fares are putting Londoners off public transport, new data reveals

High TfL ticket prices are deterring more than one third of Londoners from using the Tube, buses and trains, data has revealed.

Some 37 per cent of Londoners said ticket prices put them off using the capital’s transit networks, according to a survey by Hitachi Rail.

It also found that more Londoners are put off by high ticket costs than in any other city surveyed, including Paris, Toronto and Washington D.C.

A spokesperson for the London mayor said his hands were tied due to strict conditions attached to the government’s finding support for TfL.

“The mayor has unlocked additional funding to save buses that were under threat, has delivered the Elizabeth line and will continue to ensure London retains a world-class transport network,” they said.

“Expanding the ULEZ London-wide will reduce toxic air pollution, help tackle the climate emergency and cut congestion in our city.

“And all the money raised will go back into funding local public transport, including the biggest ever expansion of bus services in outer London.”

TfL was approached for comment.