EY announces record intake of almost 1,500 students with 40 per cent in regional hubs

EY

Big four accountancy firm EY (Ernst & Young) has announced a new intake of almost 1,500 students, with two-fifths based in regional office.

EY’s new cohort of 1269 graduates and more than 200 apprentices is a 35 per cent increase on the young cohort for 2021.

The firm was the first to remove the requirement for a 2:1 degree, with PwC following suit in August.

Of the record 1,473 students being taken on by the firm, 40 per cent will be in regional offices outside of London, including Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester, and Reading.

EY said it invested in new technology to make the application process simpler, in a bid to improve accessibility and remove barriers to those from diverse backgrounds.

The company also announced it will provide work experience, internships and placements to almost 500 people.

“These are record numbers for EY as we continue to invest in young talent”, said Hywel Ball, its UK chair.

He added that over the last three years it has “hired more than 3,600 students” and it was an “important talent pool.. that we want to nurture and support as they begin their careers.

EY’s managing partner for talent in the UK, Justine Campbell, added that bringing in younger people is “essential” for growth and it is “improving accessibility through a range of entry routes to attract and retain the UK’s best and diverse talent.”

“We were the first of the Big Four to remove the 2:1 academic criteria for all graduate roles in 2015, and our recruitment processes have evolved and continue to be market-leading.”

She added EY will be visiting 35 campuses in the next two weeks to speak about opportunities at the company.