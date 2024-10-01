EY appoints veteran Anna Anthony as new UK boss

Big Four firm EY has appointed Anna Anthony as its next UK and Ireland regional managing partner, replacing Hywel Ball.

Anthony has been a partner for more than 16 years and has been the managing partner of UK financial services and a member of UK board since 2021.

In her current role, she is responsible for over £1bn of revenues, 250 partners and 5,000 employees serving clients across the financial services sector, including some of the firm’s largest global clients.

Managing partner, elect Anna Anthony

She will be replacing Ball, effective from 1 January 2025, after he revealed in June he was stepping back, after leading the Big Four firm since 2020.

Unlike Ball, Anthony will not hold the chair position due to FRC audit firm governance code, the roles will be separated going forward.

Ball will continue as a UK chair until a separate selection process for this position has been completed early in the new year.

Commenting on her promotion, Anthony said: “I am incredibly proud to be taking on this role and to have the opportunity to lead the firm that I joined more than 20 years ago.”

“My mission is to build on the strong foundations we have in place, to adapt and evolve to the changing needs of our clients, whilst staying true to the culture and values that lie at the heart of EY,” she added.

While Ball added that “the investment decisions that we’ve taken over the last five years have created a strong platform for long-term sustainable growth and a wealth of leadership talent.”

Anthony is the first female boss to lead the UK and Irish arm of the firm, Last November, EY also appointed its first female global chief executive after the it picked Janet Truncale to lead the Big Four firm as its global chair and CEO.