EY picks Janet Truncale as new global CEO after failed split

EY has appointed its first female global chief executive after the firm announced today that it has picked its head of its financial services business in the Americas to lead the Big Four firm.

Janet Truncale, who is based in New York, will be replacing current global chair and CEO Carmine Di Sibio, who is set to retire in July next year.

It was announced in June that Di Sibio would retire after the firm failed in its mission to split its consulting and auditing businesses. The plan, known as Project Everest, was cancelled in April after pushback from EY’s US unit.

Truncale has been employed at the Big Four firm since 1991. She has held several senior roles over the years including Americas financial services assurance managing partner from 2013 to 2020.

She took up her current role of Americas financial services organisation vice chair and regional managing partner in October 2020. In this role, she lead a team of more than 14,000 professionals throughout the Americas.

Speaking on her new role, she said: “It will truly be an honour to lead this amazing organisation. The work we do in creating opportunity for our people and clients, as well as our role in the capital markets defines EY as an organisation, and I couldn’t be prouder to have the opportunity.