EY appoints ex-Cargill exec as newly-separated advisory firm’s CFO

EY has appointed former Cargill and General Electric exec Jamie Miller as chief financial officer (CFO) of its split-off global advisory firm.

Miller’s appointment as CFO of EY’s soon-to-be separate consultancy firm comes as the Big Four firm pushes forwards with plans to float the newly spun-out business in New York.

EY chief executive Carmine Di Sibio said Miller’s “experience in the public markets and business depth will be a crucial asset for our organization as we undergo this transition”.

In a statement, EY said the appointment came as “another step in the separation process” as it seeks to free itself from the conflicts-of-interest rules that block it from selling advice to audit clients.

The Big Four firm’s announcement comes after Minnesota-headquartered food producer Cargill yesterday announced Miller would be exiting her position as CFO.

Prior to joining Cargill – the US’ largest privately-owned company – Miller previously served as CFO of Boston-headquartered multinational General Electric.

Miller started her career at Big Four accounting firm PwC, working her way up to partner, before joining GE from health insurer Anthem.

EY’s US managing partner Julie Boland said Miller has “a rich portfolio of experience, including working in the Big Four and the CFO of both private and public companies”.

“Her experience is very relevant, and she will bring great insight into the split that EY is working through,” Boland said.

In a statement, Miller said the appointment was “a unique opportunity to be part of what will be one of the most disruptive strategies in any industry this decade”.

EY noted it plans to announce a series of appointments of top leaders in both of its newly separated firms over the coming several weeks.

The announcement comes after EY named its current chief executive as the head of its new advisory firm.