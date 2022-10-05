Grant Thornton triples paternity leave offering as talent war continues

Grant Thornton will up its paternity leave offering from two to six weeks

Grant Thornton has tripled the length of its paid paternity leave offering from two to six weeks as the UK’s top accounting firms have increasingly turned to offering staff perks and benefits in their efforts to recruit and retain talent.

The accounting firm will offer its staff six weeks of paid paternity leave from the 1st January 2023, in a bid to secure its position as a leader amongst its peers in its childcare and family offerings.

The challenger firm’s new paternity package comes after Deloitte on Monday said it would give staff an array of new benefits, including extra parental leave and the opportunity to cash in on their pensions through their salaries.

Grant Thornton’s head of people and brand Perry Burton said the new perks will play a “key role” in its efforts towards “attracting and retaining” talent.

“We believe that creating an inclusive culture which reflects and supports the diverse needs of our people is of vital importance to the sustainable growth of our firm,” Burton said.

The new perks come as fierce competition for workers in the UK’s accounting sector has seen the Big Four and challenger firms offer increasingly attractive salaries and perks in their efforts to win over staff.