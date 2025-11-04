ExtraHop® Expands Presence in EMEA to Meet Enterprise Demand for NDR

ExtraHop®, a leader in modern network detection and response (NDR), today announced its expansion into the Nordics and Benelux markets. This strategic move strengthens the company’s European footprint on the heels of a period of significant enterprise growth.

Following a strong 2024, in which ExtraHop more than doubled its sales to Global 2000 customers in EMEA, the company is bringing its proven momentum to two of the continent’s most dynamic markets housing global enterprise headquarters and a thriving ecosystem of world-class tech innovators.

To introduce its industry-leading NDR platform to the Nordics and Benelux regions, ExtraHop is extending its distribution agreement with Ignition Technology, a specialist in SaaS-based cybersecurity. Building upon the partnership’s success in the UK and France, the expansion will address growing demand in northern and western Europe, helping customers stay ahead of emerging threats with complete network visibility and context.

“ExtraHop’s continued success across Europe is proof of the undeniable power of our modern NDR platform,” said Andy Philpott, VP, EMEA, ExtraHop. “In the Benelux and Nordics regions, major global enterprises are being targeted by stealthy threats that bypass traditional defenses and move laterally to inflict maximum damage – a challenge that can only be met with the unrivaled visibility ExtraHop offers. With the on-the-ground support and expertise of partners like Ignition Technology, we are well positioned to help security teams in the Benelux and Nordics gain the unparalleled network insights needed to eliminate these sophisticated threats from their network traffic.”

As the attack surface expands and threat actors become more sophisticated, ExtraHop detects and stops advanced, disguised tactics like lateral movement and living off the land attacks. By unifying NDR, network performance management (NPM), intrusion detection (IDS), and forensics in a single, comprehensive platform, ExtraHop provides complete visibility and a powerful defense, backed by industry-leading decryption capabilities and protocol fluency. Recognized as a Leader by Forrester, Gartner, IDC, and GigaOm, ExtraHop delivers the unparalleled insights needed to ensure no threat goes unnoticed.

ExtraHop strengthens Ignition’s cybersecurity ecosystem through integrations with industry leaders such as CrowdStrike. Together, ExtraHop and CrowdStrike give customers unified visibility and control across endpoint, network, and log data within CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM, helping security teams accelerate detection, investigation, and response while breaking down data silos.

“ExtraHop’s industry-leading NDR platform reduces the complexity needed to address network visibility issues across fragmented IT environments, perfectly aligning with our mission to provide innovative and strategic cybersecurity solutions to the enterprise market,” said Peter Ledger, CEO, Ignition Technology. “Their value as a partner is strengthened through existing key integrations with other Ignition partners like CrowdStrike by leveraging both network and endpoint threat intelligence to enhance visibility across enterprise environments. Growing our strategic alliance with ExtraHop ensures our customers can navigate the increasingly complex digital landscape with confidence and agility.”

“At CrowdStrike, we’re building a partner ecosystem that redefines what modern cybersecurity looks like,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Our collaboration with ExtraHop and Ignition Technology brings together the power of the Falcon platform, ExtraHop’s real-time network intelligence, and Ignition’s regional expertise to give customers unified visibility across every corner of the enterprise. Together, we’re helping organizations transform how they detect, investigate, and respond to threats – delivering the speed, scale, and resilience the modern era demands.”

Additional Resources:

About ExtraHop®

ExtraHop empowers enterprises to stay ahead of evolving threats with the most comprehensive approach to network detection and response (NDR).

Since 2007, the company has helped organizations across the globe extract real-time insights from their hybrid networks with the most in-depth network telemetry. ExtraHop uniquely combines NDR, network performance management (NPM), intrusion detection (IDS), and packet forensics in a single, integrated console for complete network visibility and unparalleled context that supports data-driven security decisions. With a powerful all-in-one sensor and cloud-scale machine learning, the ExtraHop RevealX™ platform enhances SOC productivity, reduces overhead, and elevates security postures.

Unlock the full power of network detection and response with ExtraHop. To learn more, visit www.extrahop.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

© 2025 ExtraHop Networks, Inc., RevealX, RevealX 360, RevealX Enterprise, and ExtraHop are registered trademarks or trademarks of ExtraHop Networks, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104601830/en/

Contact

ExtraHop Contact

pr@extrahop.com