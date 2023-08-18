Explainer: Ukraine is one step closer to getting F-16 fighter jets

A woman holds a banner ‘Mr Biden Send F-16 To Ukraine’ during a daily demonstration of solidarity with Ukraine at the Main Square one day ahead of one-year anniversary of Russian invasion on Ukraine. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

After another week of violence and raid attacks, Ukraine finally received some positive news. The US finally showed a strong sense of urgency around sending F-16 fighter jets from Washington, after months of stalling.

Anthony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, reached out to his counterparts in the Netherlands and Denmark to reiterate that Ukraine will have access to the jets as soon as the training programme for Ukrainian pilots is completed.

The American-made jets will enhance Ukraine’s strength in the sky, and could mark a turning point in the development of the war. Ukraine already has some jets – the Sukhoi fighter jets and the MIG from the Soviet era – but the F-16 could give it a strong advantage over Russia.

President Zelensky spent most of the year campaigning to get the F-16, but the Americans were initially very reluctant to even consider the idea, for fear of heightening tensions with Russia.

In May, however, an agreement was reached at the back of the G7 Summit. Ukraine also agreed to never use the jets on mainland Russia.

Plans for the pilot training were also made. It’s unclear how long the training will take, however. In order to start it, the Ukrainian pilots need to have a good understanding of English. Yet out of the 32 pilots selected to do the training, only 8 already had the language level required, so the others are being sent to the UK to learn the language.

Denmark and the Netherlands are two of the European countries leading the way in training the pilots. Parts of the training might also take place in the US.

The jets most likely won’t be available this year, and won’t be used in the current counter-offensive that Ukraine is carrying out. The Ukrainians are well aware of it. But the decision to send these jets to Ukraine is also symbolic, as it deepens the ties between Kyiv and its Western allies.