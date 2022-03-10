Explainer-in-brief: Poland’s fighter jets pose problems for Nato

Yesterday, the US made a decision which shocked many as President Biden refused to act as a go-between and send Polish fighter jets to Ukraine. For those clamouring for more support in Ukraine, it seemed nonsensical.

But it is part of a broader line Western countries are trying to balance as they support Ukraine’s efforts to defend themselves, without playing into Putin’s plans and allowing him to paint Nato as an aggressor taking an active role in the war.

Yesterday, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace was adamant today that military aid and weapons systems sent to Ukraine fell only within a decision to “supply defensive systems” and designed not to “escalate to a strategic level”.

It also poses a problem as ex and even some serving military members try to travel to Ukraine to fight. Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said she supported Britons helping the war effort. But it could be seen as Nato troops taking an aggressor position against Russia, rather than merely helping Ukraine defend itself.