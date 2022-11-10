Explainer-in-brief: Another day, another tube strike

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Today London will be greatly affected by traffic turmoil, as tube strikes risk grinding the city to a halt. Londoners will be better off resorting to a Lime bike or an e-scooter to get to work.

Not all news is bad news, though: at least we have been spared from the train strikes. The RMT was planning to strike last Saturday, Monday and Wednesday, but it called action off following what could finally be a breakthrough in the negotiations.

Train service will still be reduced, however, as the u-turn came with too little warning for train operators to prepare.

The RMT has said it “will now enter into a period of intensive negotiations with Network Rail and the train operating companies”. This doesn’t mean train strikes are over, however. The charismatic RMT general secretary Mike Lynch guaranteed that “if we have to take strike action during the next six months to secure a deal, we will”.