Exec producer behind infamous Prince Andrew interview Stewart Maclean named Newsnight editor

The BBC has named the executive producer behind the infamous 2019 Prince Andrew interview Stewart Maclean as the new Editor of Newsnight.

Stewart has been deputy editor of Newsnight since 2018, and has been interim Editor of the programme following Esme Wren’s departure, in a very busy news period which has seen significant audience peaks around coverage of Ukraine and the investigations into parties at Number Ten.

Stewart previously spent a year as a Newsnight producer between 2012-13. He worked for several years at ITV News, where he was a news editor and head of UK specialist journalism.

He started his career in newspapers, joining the Daily Mirror as a graduate trainee and becoming a staff reporter.

He spent four years working for UK national newspapers as a freelance correspondent from South Africa.

Stewart said: “I’m thrilled to have the chance to lead Newsnight’s astounding team as editor. With the world as it is right now, Newsnight has never been more essential. I look forward to editing a show which helps viewers digest the day and make sense of events as they unfold in this extraordinary era of news.

“Newsnight thrives when it’s most ambitious. I’m excited about leading a team which strives daily to build on the programme’s proud heritage to deliver punchy and compelling journalism – on BBC Two and beyond.”

Jamie Angus, Senior News Controller, BBC News, commented on the appointment: “As ever, when there’s big news, audiences show they need what Newsnight can offer, and its contribution to our original journalism is rolling out more widely across our broadcast and digital output. Stewart will do a great job leading the team, when its job is as important as it’s ever been.”