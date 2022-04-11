BBC knocks £2m off salary bill following big name departures

Following the exodus of some of its top stars, the BBC has reportedly shaved £2m from its salary bill.

As reported by the Times, nine of the Beeb’s most well-known presenters have handed in their notices, including big names like Andrew Marr and BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker.

It is understood that the combined salaries of the nine departing presenters is around £2.01m to £2.06m.

For instance, high-earners Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel announced their shock departure from the BBC back in February.

Maitlis is the lead anchor of BBC Two’s news and current affairs programme Newsnight. Whilst former BBC North America Editor Jon Sopel was tipped to be the next political editor for the Beeb, replacing Laura Kuenssberg.

Responding to the figure, a BBC source said: “People come, people go, but we have lots of existing talent and new and emerging stars and there is always a natural point where people move on.”

The news comes as the BBC continues to face question marks over the durability of its licence fee.